Dan Quinn Laughs Off Collision With Marcus Mariota That Left Him Bloody
Dan Quinn gave a pretty funny response when asked what it felt like when quarterback Marcus Mariota collided with him on Sunday.
"Probably like you'd expect," Quinn said with a laugh.
For his part, Mariota said he felt awful for running into the Commanders' head coach after scrambling for a few yards.
The veteran quarterback was filling in for the injured Jayden Daniels and led the Commanders to a 41-24 win over the Raiders. It was an excellent performance by Mariota, but plowing over his coach on a scramble and drawing blood wasn't part of the plan.
Mariota said he felt "so bad" about the collision. "Trying my best to hold him up as I could," Mariota said. "Like I said, he went into the training room and got bandaged up and was like, 'Alright, let's keep going.' And I think that's what really kind of got the guys going in the second half."
Quinn, a former defensive lineman, took the hit like a champ and bounced right back up. His nose was bloodied, and he appeared to hit his head hard on the turf, but that didn't stop him from continuing to coach the game.
While the collision wasn't great, Quinn was probably fine with it given Mariota's performance. The 31-year-old completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions, while adding 40 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
The Commanders moved to 2-1 with the win while they wait to see if Daniels will return soon.