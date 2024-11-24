Dan Quinn Made Surprising Admission About Key Decision in Commanders' Loss to Cowboys
The Washington Commanders nearly pulled off the highly improbable comeback against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, falling agonizingly short during the devastating 34–26 defeat.
One key decision from Dan Quinn stood out during the fourth quarter. After Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin scored a late touchdown with 21 seconds left to play to bring Washington within one, Quinn opted to send Austin Seibert and the field goal unit out to go for the tie.
Seibert shanked the extra point, keeping the score at 27–26 and leaving some questions as to why Quinn decided not to roll the dice and go for the two-point conversion and the win.
After the game, Quinn admitted to reporters that he never even considered keeping the offense on the field and going for two.
Seibert only just returned from an injury and had struggled throughout Sunday's game. He missed a field goal and both of his extra point attempts during the loss, including the game-tying PAT after McLaurin's touchdown.
Had Quinn decided to keep Jayden Daniels and Co. out on the field and try to go for the win, they could've taken a one-point lead with minimal time for a Cooper Rush-led Dallas offense. Instead, they fell to 7–5 in what was their third straight loss, with Quinn admitting that going for two had never even crossed his mind.