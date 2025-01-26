Dan Quinn Got Locked Into NFC Championship Game By Running Stadium Stairs
Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn has a chance to surprise the football world by pulling off an upset over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game. Considering how well Jayden Daniels has been playing and Washington's convincing win over the Detroit Lions in hostile territory last week, Quinn has to be feeling good with all that house money in his pocket.
Tom Petty was dead-on when he sang about waiting being the hardest part, as the 3 p.m. ET kick probably feels like it'll never get here. So Quinn has focused his efforts on doing something else to take his mind off the mammoth matchup—running the stadium stairs at Lincoln Financial Field.
Fox's cameras caught the Commanders leader hoofing it up and down the empty aisles and pausing to take in the view.
In addition to being a healthy cardiovascular endeavor, running stairs in Philadelphia as a visitor sends a strong message and serves to counteract any Rocky-inspired motivation the Eagles may try to conjure.
Heady play by Quinn.