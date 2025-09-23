Mics Caught D'Andre Swift's Honest, NSFW Reaction to Nearly Messing Up Bears' Trick Play
The Bears beat down the Cowboys in Week 3, demolishing Dallas to the tune of 31-14 thanks to Caleb Williams's best game of the season so far. The best highlight to come from Ben Johnson's first win as a head coach was a fun flea flicker in the first quarter that saw Williams unleash an absolute missile to rookie wideout Luther Burden III over 60 yards down the field. But the play was nearly derailed by running back D'Andre Swift.
Swift's job on the play was a big one. He was to take the handoff from Williams, try to sell that it was a run play, and then toss it back to the quarterback to complete the flea-flicker. Swift did the first two parts well but his toss to Williams went less smoothly. He threw a pop fly to the quarterback and the ball seemed to hang in the air forever. It also cut down how much time Williams had to get his throw off before the defense got to him. Fortunately he had just enough time to throw a rocket.
On Tuesday it was revealed Swift's honest and NSFW reaction to almost messing up the trick play was caught on a hot mic.
"Wait 'till you see the throwback," Swift said to his teammates on the sideline after the touchdownl. "Oh my god! I almost f---ed that up. I threw that like a free throw."
A free throw is a pretty apt comparison. Swift had enough air under it that he may as well have shot it like a basketball.
Fortunately for Chicago it ended up not mattering. But you can bet Swift will be practicing that toss going forward given his head coach's propensity for trickery and other plays like the flea flicker.
Now sitting at 1-2 on the year, the Bears next travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders. Perhaps then Swift will have a chance to redeem himself.