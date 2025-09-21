Tom Brady Had Perfect Three-Word Reaction to Caleb Williams's 65-Yard TD vs. Cowboys
Caleb Williams and the Bears decided to get a little tricky on Sunday under new head coach Ben Johnson, and it paid off in a big way in the first quarter when they scored one of the coolest touchdowns of Week 3.
After getting the ball back following a field goal by the Cowboys, the Bears called a flea-flicker that worked to perfection, with Williams heaving a beautiful deep pass to Luther Burden III, who was able to cruise into the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown that gave Chicago a 14-3 lead.
Tom Brady is calling the game for Fox and the legendary former quarterback was in awe of the play, as he yelled: "Oh. My. God!" while the Bears, and everyone else at Soldier Field, celebrated.
Here's how that played out:
You know you've done something well as a quarterback if you leave Brady gushing like that.
That was Williams's second touchdown pass of the game. The Bears, who are still looking for their first win of the season, lead the Cowboys 24-14 at halftime.