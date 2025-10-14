SI

D'Andre Swift Had Such a Casual Reaction to Bears' Game-Winning Field Goal

Bears RB was a calm customer in game's final seconds.

Brigid Kennedy

Swift just smirked as the game-winning field goal went in.
Swift just smirked as the game-winning field goal went in. / ESPN / X/ Screensho
In this story:

As the kids would say, his aura was off the charts.

Bears running back D'Andre Swift looked totally calm as Chicago's game-winning field goal sailed through the uprights on Monday night, but almost so calm as to look ... really cool?

In a slow-motion clip of the moment, Swift appeared totally invested in the outcome to start, only for his face to slowly morph into a funny smirk as he realized the game was over.

Watch that below:

Former Niners kicker Jake Moody, who was released from San Francisco in September, got the ultimate vindication when he kicked the Bears' game-winner, and just hours after he was called up from the team's practice squad. On the drive, Swift had five rushes for 34 yards to get the unit in good field position for the attempt.

After the game, Swift was complimentary of Moody, who he met for the first time on the sidelines on Monday.

"It's amazing. Hats off to him coming in here," he told SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt. "And I think he found out on short notice what his job was gonna be today. So proud of how he came in and just thankful he was able to finish."

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL