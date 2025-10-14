D'Andre Swift Had Such a Casual Reaction to Bears' Game-Winning Field Goal
As the kids would say, his aura was off the charts.
Bears running back D'Andre Swift looked totally calm as Chicago's game-winning field goal sailed through the uprights on Monday night, but almost so calm as to look ... really cool?
In a slow-motion clip of the moment, Swift appeared totally invested in the outcome to start, only for his face to slowly morph into a funny smirk as he realized the game was over.
Watch that below:
Former Niners kicker Jake Moody, who was released from San Francisco in September, got the ultimate vindication when he kicked the Bears' game-winner, and just hours after he was called up from the team's practice squad. On the drive, Swift had five rushes for 34 yards to get the unit in good field position for the attempt.
After the game, Swift was complimentary of Moody, who he met for the first time on the sidelines on Monday.
"It's amazing. Hats off to him coming in here," he told SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt. "And I think he found out on short notice what his job was gonna be today. So proud of how he came in and just thankful he was able to finish."