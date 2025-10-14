Jake Moody Embraces ‘Fresh Start’ in Chicago After Kicking Game-Winning Field Goal
Roughly a month following his release from the Niners, NFL kicker Jake Moody has been redeemed.
In his first game on the Bears' active roster, Moody was tasked with kicking the game-winning go-ahead field goal, in the rain, with three seconds left on the clock—an order that would serve as the ultimate vindication if it went right, or just another difficult pill to swallow if it went wrong.
Luckily, Moody delivered. After lining up for the try, Moody kicked the 38-yarder no problem and received the hero treatment from his team in return.
Speaking with ESPN's Laura Rutledge, quarterback Caleb Williams was sure to give Moody his flowers in his postgame remarks. And given the narrative surrounding him and his journey, Moody got himself a solo moment in the spotlight, as well.
"It feels amazing," Moody told Lisa Salters of the win. "To get all that support after the game from all my teammates. I got here not too long ago, but for everybody to embrace me and take me in as one of their own, it's an amazing feeling."
He continued: "It's always good to have a fresh start. I always believed in myself. Believed in my teammates."
Moody was 4-5 on FGs on Monday night, with the missed attempt (a block) coming before the game-winner. That in mind, Salters asked him what he told himself as he lined up for the crucial score.
"I like to say you're only as good as your next kick, so you can't dwell on the past. You gotta move on and focus on the next kick," he explained.
What an apt metaphor for the journey he has been on this season; whatever happens, take it one kick at a time. Cheers to Moody for his big night, which brought the Bears to 3-2 on the season.