Daniel Jones Gets Off to Disastrous Start in Return to Action From ACL Injury
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones made his return to the field on Saturday for the first time since November after he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
With the Giants taking on the Houston Texans in a preseason clash, Jones saw game action for the first time in nine months, and he was nothing if not rusty.
It was a nightmare start for Jones across his first few possessions under center. New York's $160 million quarterback led the team to a three-and-out on its first possession, before throwing an egregious pick-six on their next drive.
After being hit in the end zone, Jones tried to avoid a sack by carelessly throwing the ball to tight end Theo Johnson. The throw was not a good one, and Texans DB Jalen Pitre jumped it for an easy pick six.
Things got worse before they got better for Jones and the Giants.
On the next possession, some five minutes later, Jones tried to throw a risky pass to Jalin Hyatt who was in single coverage with Derek Stingley Jr., who came away with the interception.
In his limited time last season, turnovers were a significant issue for Jones, who threw just two touchdowns to six interceptions in six games.
Fans will be hoping that his early preseason woes aren't a sign of what's to come when the regular season gets underway on Sunday, September 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.