Daniel Jones Throws First Pick-Six of 2024 in Hilarious Fashion
Daniel Jones is back as the New York Giants' starting quarterback and he's already doing Daniel Jones things.
On Sunday during the Giants' Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Jones threw his first pick-six of the 2024 campaign and he did so in an incredibly funny way.
While trailing 21-6 in the third quarter, Jones and the Giants had first-and-10 at their own 17-yard line. The 27-year-old quarterback snapped the ball and attempted a quick wide receiver screen to to Wan'Dale Robinson. Unfortunately, Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel jumped the route, intercepted the pass and essentially jogged into the end zone untouched.
Video is below.
That's a great play by Van Ginkel and a complete lack of awareness from Jones. Just more of the same from the sixth-year quarterback.
Jones made the Pro Bowl in 2022 with a shockingly good season considering what he had produced during his first three campaigns. That earned him a big contract before the 2023 season. Unfortunately, he reverted to his old self last season. He only played in six games due to a neck injury, then an eventual season-ending ACL injury. Before he was lost for the year, Jones was pretty darn bad.
In those six games, Jones completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 909 yards, with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He averaged a woeful 5.7 yards per attempt and posted career-lows in passer rating (70.5) and QBR (37.1). The Giants were 1-5 in games he started.
It looks like Jones and his team will start 0-1 this season and so far he doesn't look much better than he did in 2023.
More of the Latest Around the NFL