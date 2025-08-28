Daniel Jones Gets Prestigious Honor From Colts Teammates Before His Week 1 Debut
Daniel Jones will be leading the Indianapolis Colts offense onto the field in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. He will be doing so not only as the team's starting quarterback, having won the job over Anthony Richardson this offseason, but he'll also be doing so as a team captain.
Jones, along with Quenton Nelson, Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore II and DeForest Buckner, were named as team captains in Indianapolis. The captaincy positions were something that was determined by a team vote, according to head coach Shane Steichen.
It's an honor that's often given to quarterbacks, who will be tasked as serving as vocal leaders in the clubhouse and on the field. Richardson was a team captain in both 2023 and 2024, though he's no longer going to be wearing the "C" on his chest now that he's been demoted to a backup role.