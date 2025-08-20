Daniel Jones Has Simple Explanation for Why Colts Tenure Will Be Different Than Giants
After winning the Colts' starting quarterback battle over Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones has officially earned a second chance.
Jones spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Giants, but never established himself as the longterm future of the franchise. Between injuries, inconsistent play and an often weak supporting cast, Jones did not pan out in New York.
Though Jones's time with the Giants resulted in him asking to be released in the second half of last season, he does not necessarily feel his lack of success there will determine how he performs for the Colts.
“I think every situation is different," Jones told reporters on Tuesday. "Every season’s different. I’m growing and developing as a player constantly. A lot of things go into it. I think I’m prepared and will continue to work hard.”
Colts head coach Shane Steichen is also not deterred by Jones's struggles with the Giants, including his 24-44-1 record in New York. Instead, Steichen pointed to Jones's 2022 season as reason to believe in his quarterback's potential.
“Well, I think that he's proven that he's played good football in that 2022 season. He had a hell of a year that year," Steichen said. "… He has proven to do it. I know he's had his ups and downs, but everyone's journey is different and I feel confident in his abilities."
During that 2022 season, which was easily Jones's best, the Giants went 9-6-1 and made the playoffs for the lone time in his career. Jones completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns while adding 708 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. The issue is that season has been the outlier for Jones so far.
On the more optimistic side, Jones could be the latest quarterback simply in need of a change of scenery. Quarterbacks like Sam Darnold, Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield flamed out with their original teams only to find success in new spots over the last few seasons. The Giants have not been a great situation in recent years, and Jones is joining an offense with a good offensive line, Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor and a nice group of receivers including Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.
It's unclear if Jones will become the latest quarterback turnaround story, but he certainly has the pieces around him to take steps forward in Indy.