Colts Name Daniel Jones Starting Quarterback
The Indianapolis Colts have named Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback, beating out incumbent and former No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Anthony Richardson, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Stephen Holder.
Jones inked a free agency deal with Indianapolis this offseason, adding a veteran presence to the quarterback room and competition for Richardson, who struggled last season in his second year as the starter.
Richardson started 11 games a year ago, completing just 47.7% of his passes for 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
Jones and Richardson were neck-and-neck in camp, but Jones has ultimately gotten the nod for the Sept. 7 opener against the Miami Dolphins. Jones played his first six seasons with the New York Giants.
He spent 10 games with the franchise a year ago and completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns to seven interceptions. He was later benched by the Giants and released in the middle of the season before signing with the Minnesota Vikings to backup Sam Darnold.
Jones has started 69 of the 70 games he's played in six seasons, completing 64.1% of his passes for 14,582 yards and 70 touchdowns to 47 interceptions.