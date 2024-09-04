Eagles' Darius Slay Apologizes for Derogatory Comments About Brazil on Eve of Opener
Much excitement surrounds the Philadelphia Eagles' game against the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo Friday—the first ever regular-season NFL game in South America.
However, it has not taken long for legitimate security concerns surrounding the trip to drift into the realm of xenophobia.
On Tuesday evening, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay took to social media to apologize for making derogatory remarks about Brazil on his podcast, Big Play Slay.
"I want to apologize to anyone I offended, that wasn’t my intention. I’m looking forward to playing in your beautiful country and i’ve heard (y'all) are very passionate just like our amazing Eagles (fans)," Slay wrote. "Just a few more days, can’t wait!!!!"
That statement marked a radical departure from what Slay said Friday.
“Man, I do not want to go to Brazil,” he said. “They already told us not to leave the hotel... NFL, why do y’all want to send us somewhere where the crime rate is this high?”
The notion that Philadelphia's players have been instructed not to leave their hotel has been disputed by Eagles assistant general manager Jon Ferrari, per Jeff Neiburg of The Philadelphia Inquirer.