Darius Slay is Open to Another Lions Stint if He Doesn't Return to Eagles Next Season

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. at Super Bowl LIX on Feb 9, 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. at Super Bowl LIX on Feb 9, 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. will soon enter the final stretch of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in 2023. As such, he expects to return to the City of Brotherly Love next season. But he's not naive about the business side of things. He knows there is still a chance the front office releases him to focus on younger stars and free up cap space.

And if that were the case, he seems open to one home, in particular.

"I got one more [year left on the deal," Slay, 35, told brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown on an episode of the St. Brown Podcast. "But you know how that work. So whatever they want to do. I might re-sign back, hopefully. If I ain't, I gotta see what we doing because I do want to play one more year, for sure."

Asked afterward how he feels about Detroit, where he played the first seven seasons of his NFL career, Slay quickly replied, "Oh I love Detroit, that’s my second home. I do a lot for the city still, to this day." The defensive back explained how a lot of the players in the league right now would come to train with him at camps and workouts there as teenagers, and how he looks back on and feels fondly toward that.

Amon-Ra, a wide receiver for the Lions, then seized his opportunity, proclaiming, "So it sounds like you don't mind coming back." But after a few laughs, Slay kept it real with the wideout—hopefully, he's heading back to Philly ... but if not, Detroit is good with him.

"If it is, it is. If it ain't, it ain't," he says. "For sure the two spots I would love to always be at is Philly or Detroit. The main two, the main ones I’d love to be at.”

