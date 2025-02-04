Darius Slay Had Funny Response After A.J. Brown Said He'd Be 'Worst' Fantasy Manager
Who would A.J. Brown trust the least to manage his fantasy team? He quickly answered that it would be his Philadelphia Eagles teammate, Darius Slay Jr.
Kendall Valenzuela of Fantasy Life prompted Brown with this question at Super Bowl media day on Monday, and then turned around and asked Slay for his response. It's safe to say Slay was offended by Brown saying he would be the "worst." The cornerback gave a hilarious rebuttal.
"Wait, why me? I'm the best one," Slay responded. "I stay on top. I'm in fantasy basketball right now with my friends, I'm on top right now. ... I'm like 9-3. I'm the best one. I'm the best."
It sounds like Brown was unaware of Slay's dominance in his fantasy basketball league.
Maybe Slay's argument will make Brown change his answer in the future. Brown originally said Saquon Barkley would be his pick for being the "best" fantasy manager.