Darius Slay Had Funny Response After A.J. Brown Said He'd Be 'Worst' Fantasy Manager

It's safe to say Slay was offended by Brown's answer.

Madison Williams

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. speaks to media at Super Bowl media day.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. speaks to media at Super Bowl media day. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Who would A.J. Brown trust the least to manage his fantasy team? He quickly answered that it would be his Philadelphia Eagles teammate, Darius Slay Jr.

Kendall Valenzuela of Fantasy Life prompted Brown with this question at Super Bowl media day on Monday, and then turned around and asked Slay for his response. It's safe to say Slay was offended by Brown saying he would be the "worst." The cornerback gave a hilarious rebuttal.

"Wait, why me? I'm the best one," Slay responded. "I stay on top. I'm in fantasy basketball right now with my friends, I'm on top right now. ... I'm like 9-3. I'm the best one. I'm the best."

It sounds like Brown was unaware of Slay's dominance in his fantasy basketball league.

Maybe Slay's argument will make Brown change his answer in the future. Brown originally said Saquon Barkley would be his pick for being the "best" fantasy manager.

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

