Darius Slay Says There's No Beef With Former Eagles Teammates
Darius Slay's departure from the Philadelphia Eagles has gotten messy, but the veteran cornerback continues to claim he has no beef with his former team.
On his podcast this week, Slay said that with his departure, he expected Reed Blankenship to take over leadership of Philadelphia's secondary. Some took that as a shot at teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson's tweets only led people to believe that more.
Slay was quick to try and calm the noise down, claiming he picked Blankenship as the new leader because he's on the team's leadership council.
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown chimed in on the issue as well.
Slay spent five seasons with the Eagles and helped them win a Super Bowl this year. He has insisted there are no hard feelings with his release and has even left the door open to returning.
Despite a Super Bowl victory, drama continues to surround the Eagles.