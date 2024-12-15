SI

Darnell Washington Sparks Steelers-Eagles Fight With Fierce Block on Darius Slay

Straight out of 'The Blindside.'

Liam McKeone

On Sunday the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of those gritty rivalry games that promised fireworks. And it did not take long for both sides to come through on that front.

In the first quarter, a fight broke out between the two teams with the Steelers near the Eagles' end zone. It was sparked because Pittsburgh TE Darnell Washington did his best Michael Oher impression and blocked Eagles cornerback Darius Slay all the way to the padding behind the goal posts.

Here's the block:

And the aftermath:

Washington is an absolute giant of a player, clocking in at 6'7" and 264 pounds on the Steelers' website. He is technically listed as a tight end but Pittsburgh uses him as an extra offensive tackle more often than not and you see why they do so above.

Nothing like a good block to get the blood running hot.

