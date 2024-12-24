Darren Rizzi Details Confusing Conversation That Led to Disastrous Clock Management
Outside of Spencer Rattler making one super impressive jump throw, nothing went right for the New Orleans Saints on Monday night as they were blanked, 34-0, by the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Down 21 and desperately needing points that would never materialize, the Saints were within field goal range near the end of the first half, but a comedy of errors resulted in them having to try an unsuccessful Hail Mary thanks large in part to a miscommunication between coach Darren Rizzi and the officials that allowed precious seconds to tick away before calling a timeout.
It was the type of clock management that emboldens fans to roast a coach. But Rizzi actually had a somewhat reasonable explanation postgame in detailing what went down to allow 15 much-needed seconds off the clock.
“Both covering officials ruled the clock stopped,” Rizzi said. “I asked the official, the covering official, if the clock was going to remain stopped. I got a yes, and I turned back to talk to the offensive coaches and talk about our plan there and what we were going to do there at the end of the half, and then they decided that he fumbled the ball forward and it just wasn’t communicated to me that the clock had re-started so we lost some precious valuable time there. So that’s what happened.”
Not scoring before halftime had no impact on the outcome of the game as the Packers dominated from the opening kickoff and continue to look like a team no other NFC North should be thrilled about facing in the playoffs. And it was yet another thing Saints fans had to endure as a lackluster season sputters to the finish line. Yet it's tough to get the pitchforks and torches out of storage when Rizzi was told one thing and the officials did the other. The man has to communicate with his offensive coaches and talk about the plan out there and only has two eyes.