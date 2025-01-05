Daryl Johnston Delivered an All-Time Announcing Jinx During Bears-Packers Game
The Chicago Bears ended a drama-filled and underwhelming season by going on the road and beating the rival Green Bay Packers. Caleb Williams played clean football and the defense bowed up when it mattered most, which has to be refreshing for fans who aren't obsessed with draft positioning and have grown sick of watching their team snatch defeats from the jaws of victory.
So they can laugh about the bit of incredible timing on display from Fox's Daryl Johnston late in the fourth quarter. The Bears needed a single first down to melt the clock away, a tall order for a side that's lacked consistency. Johnson tried to capture the sense of dread in Chicago by saying, "every Bears fan is watching this going 'oh my gosh, how are we going to mess this up.'
Seconds after that came out of his mouth, wide receiver DJ Moore fumbled the football away to Green Bay, setting them up for a perfect chance to kick their own game-winning field goal.
Luckily for Chicago, they were able to answer the Packers' go-ahead kick with one of their own to emerge with a 24-22 victory. So they did screw things up, briefly, before totally redeeming themselves. Something for fans to hang on to over the long offseason.