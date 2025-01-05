Jordan Love Provides Update on His Injury After Packers' Loss to Bears
Jordan Love suffered an injury to his throwing arm during the Green Bay Packers' Week 18 loss to the Chicago Bears. Love left the game in the second quarter and was replaced by Malik Willis after hurting his right elbow.
Willis finished the game, completing 10 of 13 passes for 136 yards and led the team on two scoring drives in the fourth quarter to help the Packers take a one-point lead with less than a minute remaining.
After the game Love spoke to the media and provided an update on his health. According to the quarterback he was still experiencing numbness, but planned to play when the Packers face the Eagles on wild-card weekend.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur also said that Love would be ready for the playoffs, saying he was held out as a precaution.
Love threw for more than 3,000 yards in 15 games this season. He missed two games in September after suffering an MCL strain in the final seconds of the Packers' season-opening loss to the Eagles in Brazil.