Davante Adams Backs Antonio Pierce Stating Raiders Made 'Business Decisions' vs. Panthers
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was not pleased with the effort his team put forth during their blowout 36–22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, and he didn't mince words in his postgame press conference.
Speaking to reporters, Pierce alluded to some players on the roster making "business decisions" instead of giving it their all during the game. It seems star wide receiver Davante Adams is in agreement with his coach's assessment of the team.
During a Tuesday appearance on Up & Adams, the veteran wide receiver told host Kay Adams that he agreed with what Pierce said after the loss.
"Well, I mean, I agree," Adams said. "I think at the end of the day, you look at the drives we had at the end of that game, and we didn't really have much to play for other than pride. ... Just doing it for the Raiders logo and the name on the back as well. ... Obviously, we got beat by a team that we feel like we shouldn't have gotten beat by. You can't change the score late in the fourth and you just gotta put the best stuff you can on tape."
"I think a lot of people were doing that. And then there were some guys out there who were just trying to see another day. That's really not what the game is about, and if you look at the tape across the whole game, it wasn't really just late in the game. It was multiple times throughout the three hours we were out there where people maybe not putting that extra hit on somebody, not putting that extra block, not straining a little bit more."
Well, there you have it. It seems Pierce wasn't the only one to notice some players in the black and silver not giving their all. While Adams didn't name names, he made clear that the lack of effort didn't go unnoticed by the rest of the team, and it certainly shows up on the game tape.
In the 36–22 loss, Adams caught four passes on nine targets for 40 yards, his least productive game of the season.