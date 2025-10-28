Davante Adams Has Question He's 'Been Meaning To Ask' Chiefs Wide Receivers
Davante Adams, a three-time All-Pro wide receiver, understands the nuances of an NFL offense better than most. But there's something he can't figure out about the Chiefs offense. Adams, while watching Kansas City defeat the Washington Commanders alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on the ManningCast, wondered aloud if the Chiefs have an actual playbook.
After the Manning brothers noted the Chiefs' propensity to succeed in off-script plays, Adams said that he's unsure sometimes if there are any scripted plays, either.
"I'm not even so sure they run real plays sometimes," Adams said. "Sometimes I think they go out there and just get open and he just starts finding people. I gotta ask them—I've been meaning to ask one of the receivers over there like, 'Do y'all actually call plays in the huddle or is it just like scramble and I'll find somebody and do some crazy stuff?' "
Given Kansas City's immense success as a team—three Super Bowl wins in the last decade—and as an offense—top-10 scoring offense in three of the last four seasons—there's no chance the Chiefs run zero plays. But there is a chance, given Mahomes's ability to scramble and keep his eyes downfield, that the Chiefs do sometimes improvise on the fly if the initial play call doesn't prove to be fruitful.
Adams's Rams aren't scheduled to play against the Chiefs in the 2025 regular season, but perhaps he can get an answer to his question at some point anyway, provided that whomever he asks is willing to disclose such information.