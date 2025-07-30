Davante Adams Cleared the Air With Jimmy Garoppolo After ‘Dark’ Time on Raiders
During Davante Adams' up-and-down tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the glaring low points was his lack of on-field chemistry with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The relationship between the two was prominently featured during Netflix's Receiver docuseries on the 2023 season, where Adams was captured saying that he needed to get "the f— outta here before I lose my f—ing life." Frustrated with the dysfunction in Sin City, Adams ultimately signed off on Garoppolo's mid-season benching.
Ironically, after the six-time Pro Bowler signed with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, he and Jimmy G are teammates once again—and even repping together with the first team offense as Matthew Stafford works back from back soreness. Adams was asked about their relationship during an appearance on ESPN Radio's Sedano & Kap on Tuesday, and was able to clear the air:
"It's amazing. I love Jimmy," he said. "It was never a personal thing and I was hoping we didn't have to have these conversations—I'm surprised this is the first time it's been brought up. But it's been amazing. We got to catch up and get on the right page. Obviously, that was just a dark moment in all of our lives. I think all of us were pretty miserable over there ... we kind of caught up and laughed about it and we've been making plays since we got out here, so it's been fun."
Crisis averted. Clearly, everything's better in sunny Los Angeles.
Adams and the Rams open the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 7 from Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, taking on the Houston Texans at 4:25 p.m. EST.