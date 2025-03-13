Davante Adams Made Hilarious Quip About How Sean McVay Recruited Him to Rams
Sean McVay went all in as he recruited wide receiver Davante Adams to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. Adams, who agreed to join the Rams over the weekend while he was traveling in Japan, joked at his introductory press conference Thursday that it felt like McVay was enjoying his vacation right alongside him.
"I thought he was out there too just based off of I was talking to him more than I was talking to my wife," Adams told reporters.
Adams added that McVay sent him two clips of his highlights, with McVay personally narrating the clips with what he liked about Adams's game. Adams said the Rams were "definitely the most eager organization to reach out," making him feel especially wanted in the process.
Adams now comes to the Rams on a two-year, $46 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. He will get to work even more closely with McVay, who seems to rarely stop talking football with his players.
McVay has similarly taken a passionate approach with other players from the get-go, including quarterback Matthew Stafford. On the New Heights podcast, Stafford recalled that the first few weeks he was in Los Angeles, McVay decided to go out with Stafford and their wives, Veronica and Kelly, to drink wine in Santa Barbara. Before they even arrived in Santa Barbara and while they were still in the car, McVay pulled out paper and already started talking about football with Stafford.