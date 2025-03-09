Davante Adams Signs Two-Year Deal With Rams After Jets Release
Davante Adams is joining the Los Angeles Rams, as the team has signed him to a two-year, $46 million deal with $26 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.
This comes after the New York Jets cut him last week. Adams found a new home pretty quickly. The Rams were seen as one of Adams's top landing spots, but there was speculation that Adams would go wherever his longtime quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, ended up. As the Rams just recently restructured Matthew Stafford's contract, it's likely that Rodgers will not become a Ram.
The Rams gain a new star receiver as they continue looking to find a trade destination for their current star receiver, Cooper Kupp.
In his only year in New York, Adams finished with 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. He spent the three seasons prior to that with the Las Vegas Raiders.