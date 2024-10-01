Report: Davante Adams Requests Trade From Raiders
Davante Adams reportedly wants his way out of Las Vegas.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Adams has informed the Raiders that he prefers to be traded.
ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that the Raiders are open to trading Adams and are looking for a package that includes a second-round pick and additional compensation.
Adams, 31, is in the middle of his third season with the Raiders since arriving via trade from the Green Bay Packers in March 2022. He has three years remaining on his contract and is set to make $35.6 million in both 2025 and '26.
The six-time Pro Bowl receiver and three-time All-Pro saw the Raiders as an intriguing destination back in 2022 in part because his college teammate Derek Carr was still the franchise quarterback. But with Carr now in New Orleans and the Raiders having plenty of uncertainty under center between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, Adams is looking for a way out.
In three games this season, Adams has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown as the Raiders have opened the '24 campaign with a 2–2 record.