Davante Adams Savagely Shuts Down Idea He'd Play for Ex-Division Rival
Davante Adams might be a New York Jet now, but looks like he's still holding on to rivalries of franchises past.
Asked during an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams if he would ever play for the Chicago Bears, the former Green Bay Packer (and therefore ex-Bears division rival) quickly and almost comically shut the suggestion down.
"No," he said instantaneously. "Never."
The wideout and the host then chuckled a bit before the latter asked Davante to expand upon his answer.
"Look, I'm not playing too much longer as it is," the 31-year-old began, "so on my last days in this league, after all I've been blessed with, I will not be going to Chicago. Like I said, I respect everyone I play, but I'm not playing for the Bears, no."
Considering Adams' overall 14–3 record against Chicago, as well as the Bears–Packers longstanding rivalry, his answer here is unsurprising. Plus, it's not a shock that the future Hall of Famer would prefer to avoid yet another plagued franchise after his trade from the struggling Las Vegas Raiders to the still-struggling Jets hasn't exactly proved a winning one.
But just to really drive the point home, the wide receiver did say earlier in his appearance that when he was with the Packers, he and his teammates viewed games against the Bears as opportunities to go crazy and set records rather than something they needed to worry about.
"Not to be disrespectful, it's just naturally as a Packer, you hate the Bears. And we have respect for every team we play, but you just don't respect them to the level of, you know, they're a top-tier team that can compete with us," Adams said. "So we went into it just ready to steamroll them and hopefully have the best game of the year."
Ouch. Well, as the Up & Adams social media team said, at least he's being honest.