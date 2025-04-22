Davante Adams Shared Aaron Rodgers’s Private Reaction to Ugly Final Meeting With Jets
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were separated once more this offseason, with the New York Jets releasing both players outright following a failed 2024 season. Adams signed with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency to catch passes from Matthew Stafford, while Rodgers remains unsigned, meaning the two will likely play out the 2025 season in different uniforms (assuming Rodgers plays at all). But they remain close after so many years working together, and Adams gave some insight into how Rodgers handled the Jets' decision on Tuesday.
Speaking to Michael Silver of The Athletic, Adams revealed Rodgers's private reaction to the meeting where new GM Darren Mougey and new head coach Aaron Glenn told Rodgers the team was moving in a different direction. Rodgers shed light on the meeting himself last week on the Pat McAfee Show.
Adams explained he and Rodgers played golf together the week he met with New York brass— one round on Wednesday, before the meeting, and one round on Friday afterwards. According to Adams Rodgers was visibly unhappy on Friday with the meeting and said the team "disrespected" him.
"He was just in such a bad mood (after the meeting) that he hit me up and was like, 'I’m not coming back, bro,'" Adams said. "He’s like, 'This was horrible; they just disrespected me completely.' I thought he was being a little dramatic at first. I’m like, 'Bro, don’t paraphrase it. How did he say this?' (But) that’s how he said it.
"And I was shocked because I didn’t think anybody had the balls to, for lack of better words, to hit him with it like that. Just flat out — 'Yeah, I think we’re just gonna do something different. We’re gonna move in a different direction.'"
This aligns with Rodgers's own comments on the situation in which he criticized the Jets for flying him all the way out to the team facilities for a 15-minute conversation. The Jets, for their part, have declined to address the situation and have seemingly moved on.
It's safe to say Rodgers isn't pleased with how his Jets tenure ended and believed he was deserving of more courtesy.