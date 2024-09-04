Davante Adams Shuts Down Speculation He's Unhappy With Raiders
Wide receiver Davante Adams wants everyone to know he's happy with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Two weeks ago, former Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson was a guest on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and during that appearance claimed Adams was unhappy in Las Vegas. In fact, he claimed he had discussed it with Adams. Well, now the Raiders star has shut that down.
On Wednesday, Adams met with the media and claimed Jackson was wrong—and that he had never talked to Jackson about the situation.
"The facts are the facts and that is not a fact. I've probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life and I never had a conversation with him ever, and I'll put that on my kids, I've never spoken to him about anything. Only person I really talk to about my feelings in general is my wife probably and she ain't out there leaking anything," Adams said.
He continued, "Whatever has been put out there lately is complete BS. I've never talked to DeSean Jackson about one thing... in terms of me being upset or not happy in this organization, it's just a bunch of BS that's just meant to throw everybody off and get clickbait... if I was pissed off I wouldn't be here right now."
That's a very forceful denial from Adams. The three-time first-team All-Pro has been outstanding since the Green Bay Packers traded him to Las Vegas in 2022. He immediately signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal and has played like one of the best receivers in the NFL during that time. Unfortunately, Las Vegas hasn't found success as a team.
In 2022, Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. He followed that up last season by racking up 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. He did look frustrated at times on the sidelines, but that came during an 8-9 campaign where the Raiders missed tons of opportunities that could have pushed them to the playoffs.
This season, Adams will be catching passes from Gardner Minshew, who won Las Vegas' starting quarterback job over Aidan O'Connell. If things don't go well for Las Vegas, it will be fascinating to see if this narrative surfaces again.