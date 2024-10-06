Davante Adams Likely Trade Price, Timeline Revealed in Latest Reports
The details of a possible Davante Adams trade request are starting to crystalize.
Adams requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, and it has paved the way for teams interested in adding the dynamic receiver to their offensive unit to make a run at him. Adams himself has essentially involved the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints since he is reportedly interested in playing with Aaron Rodgers of the Jets and Derek Carr of the Saints, the two most notable starters he played with during his time on the Green Bay Packers and Raiders, respectively.
On Saturday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints have been the most aggressive team among those involved. A following report from ESPN's Adam Schefter indicated more on the developing market.
Schefter said trade talks should "intensify" next week and also clarified that the market has been tepid to this point, with teams reluctant to make a firm outstanding offer for the star over fear of being the one to anchor in the asking price.
As for that asking price, Schefter reports that Raiders owner Mark Davis "will not accept anything less than a second-round draft pick," as well as additional player or draft capital compensation. Additionally, the Raiders are so far unwilling to pick up any of Adams's salary, something that would make it very difficult for salary cap tight teams to acquire Adams.
The Raiders can choose to be patient and hold out for a big deal if they wish. The trade deadline is Nov. 5.