Dave Canales Addresses Bryce Young's Future As Panthers QB After Loss to Patriots
After getting their first win of the season in a convincing victory against the Falcons in Week 3, the Panthers took a big step backwards in Week 4. Carolina fell to 1-3 on the year on Sunday, thanks to a blowout loss against New England.
After the game, coach Dave Canales addressed the team's quarterback plans and whether or not he was still a believer in former No. 1 pick Bryce Young, who has struggled thus far into this career.
Canales said, "We're counting on him to keep pushing us forward. Counting on him to keep us on track... I still feel that he's being confident out there, he's leading the group. He's getting us out there with good energy and good focus, so he'll continue (as the starter)."
Young completed 18 of 30 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown in the 42–13 loss. He was replcaed late in the game for Andy Dalton, who went 5-for-6 with a touchdown in relief.
Despite a solid showing from the veteran Dalton, Canales made clear the late substitution was merely a product of a blowout game, as opposed to being a sign that the franchise was mulling a quarterback change.
This season, Young has thrown five touchdowns and three interceptions in four games. He's been held under 155 passing yards in three of his four appearances.