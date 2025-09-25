David Montgomery Shares How the Jumbotron Helped Him on 72-Yard Run vs. Ravens
In addition to his two touchdowns in Monday night's win vs. the Ravens, Lions running back David Montgomery also had an electric 72-yard run late in the third quarter that put Detroit in the red zone and set them up for a sweet trick-play TD from Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs.
In footage of the moment, you can see Montgomery sort of looking up while he sprints down the field. During an episode of the St. Brown Podcast released Wednesday, he explained that he was actually looking at the Jumbotron so he could determine how close the Ravens defenders were to him. And it was a good thing he did, because had he kept running straight, someone might've got to him earlier.
"I was looking at the screen because I knew they were close to me," Montgomery explained.
"That was smart, though, you got an extra, like, 10 yards out of that by doing that," added Equanimeous St. Brown.
Watch both those remarks and the play below:
Some quick thinking from Monty.
In the wake of the contest, head coach Dan Campbell described the 28-year running back as "special."
"He's exactly who we know he is. We know what David is. That's his type of game," Campbell said Tuesday. "That's right up his alley. We know the kind of back he is. We feel like he can do everything for us. The one-two punch with he and Gibbs, we think, is what makes both of those guys pretty special."
Next up, the Lions will host the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. We'll see what Montgomery—and probably Gibbs and St. Brown as well—have in store for us then.