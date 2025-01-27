DeAndre Hopkins Emotionally Celebrates First Super Bowl Appearance After Chiefs Win
After 12 years in the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins is finally headed to his first Super Bowl after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship on Sunday night.
The Chiefs are the fourth team the former first round pick and five-time Pro Bowler has played for, but he's never made it this far in the postseason before. Hopkins soaked in the moment on the field while the red and yellow confetti flew through the air to celebrate the Chiefs' win.
He was understandably emotional reflecting on his NFL journey thus far.
"I've been doubted, a lot of people wrote me off," Hopkins said in an interview with KCTV5. "You know, 12 years in the league, man, I got traded for some pennies in my prime. I want to thank the organizations that gave me a shot. No one knew I could still go out here make plays when I need to, draw double teams and play meaningful football."
Hopkins caught just one pass for 11 yards during the AFC championship, but he was a helpful addition for the Chiefs throughout the 2024 season. He caught 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season.
Now Hopkins will have a chance to catch some passes in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9 when the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles for a chance to make NFL history by winning three Super Bowls in a row.