DeAndre Hopkins Sells Out With Hilarious NBA-Worthy Flop vs. Bucs
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers met on Monday Night Football in Week 9. DeAndre Hopkins scored his first touchdown as a member of the Chiefs and then led the team in a Remember the Titans-inspired celebration that even Taylor Swift enjoyed.
He also sold out on a tremendous flop when he baited Buccaneers rookie safety Tykee Smith into shoving him. Having just pushed Smith in the back to earn a penalty of his own, Hopkins approached the frustrated defensive back and went flying when he gave him a little shove.
The move earned an off-setting personal foul call on Smith and the teams repeated second down, but this flop will live on in our memories forever even if it doesn't show up in the box score.
Just a heads up play by the veteran. The illegal block in the back seconds earlier... not so much.