Taylor Swift Loved DeAndre Hopkins TD, Ensuing 'Remember the Titans' Celebration
The Kansas City Chiefs gave Taylor Swift something to get excited about during the second quarter of their Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Kansas City's third possession of the game, Patrick Mahomes connected on a deep pass with DeAndre Hopkins. A few plays later, Hopkins scored the go-ahead touchdown—his first with the Chiefs.
Most of the Chiefs then met in the end zone to do the Remember the Titans dance to celebrate. It's unclear exactly what Swift was reacting to in the clip that ESPN showed as they went to commercial, but it's safe to assume she enjoyed the entire sequence.
Here's that catch from Hopkins which went for 35 yards. Hopkins caught the ball between two defenders, using incredible concentration. The fact that Mahomes dropped it into his hands while getting crushed only makes the play more spectacular.
And here are the Chiefs celebrating that touchdown.
A Swift-approved sequence.
