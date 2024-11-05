SI

Taylor Swift Loved DeAndre Hopkins TD, Ensuing 'Remember the Titans' Celebration

Swift continues to enjoy her time as a football fan.

Stephen Douglas

Taylor Swift reacts to one of many good plays by the Chiefs on a second quarter drive.
Taylor Swift reacts to one of many good plays by the Chiefs on a second quarter drive. / ESPN
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs gave Taylor Swift something to get excited about during the second quarter of their Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Kansas City's third possession of the game, Patrick Mahomes connected on a deep pass with DeAndre Hopkins. A few plays later, Hopkins scored the go-ahead touchdown—his first with the Chiefs.

Most of the Chiefs then met in the end zone to do the Remember the Titans dance to celebrate. It's unclear exactly what Swift was reacting to in the clip that ESPN showed as they went to commercial, but it's safe to assume she enjoyed the entire sequence.

Here's that catch from Hopkins which went for 35 yards. Hopkins caught the ball between two defenders, using incredible concentration. The fact that Mahomes dropped it into his hands while getting crushed only makes the play more spectacular.

And here are the Chiefs celebrating that touchdown.

A Swift-approved sequence.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL