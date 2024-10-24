SI

DeAndre Hopkins Reveals Special Reason for Choosing to Wear No. 8 With Chiefs

The receiver's worn the No. 10 his entire NFL career so far.

Madison Williams

Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins warms up before a game.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins warms up before a game. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
DeAndre Hopkins arrived in Kansas City after being acquired by the Chiefs this week in a shocking trade on Wednesday.

It was announced Hopkins would be sporting the No. 8 on the Chiefs instead of continuing to wear the No. 10, which he has done throughout his entire NFL career thus far. No. 10 wasn't up for grabs in Kansas City, though, as running back Isiah Pacheco, who is on the injured reserve list right now, wears that number.

So, why did Hopkins choose the No. 8 if he's never worn it before? His answer was simple: in honor of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Hopkins said Bryant is one of his favorite athletes of all time.

Hopkins couldn't wear No. 24, Bryant's other famed number, because receiver Skyy Moore sports that number. Moore was also placed on the IR on Thursday.

It might take fans some time getting used to Hopkins wearing a new number, but this one seems to have special meaning to him.

Hopkins is expected to make his Chiefs debut on Sunday afternoon vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

