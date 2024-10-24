DeAndre Hopkins Reveals Special Reason for Choosing to Wear No. 8 With Chiefs
DeAndre Hopkins arrived in Kansas City after being acquired by the Chiefs this week in a shocking trade on Wednesday.
It was announced Hopkins would be sporting the No. 8 on the Chiefs instead of continuing to wear the No. 10, which he has done throughout his entire NFL career thus far. No. 10 wasn't up for grabs in Kansas City, though, as running back Isiah Pacheco, who is on the injured reserve list right now, wears that number.
So, why did Hopkins choose the No. 8 if he's never worn it before? His answer was simple: in honor of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Hopkins said Bryant is one of his favorite athletes of all time.
Hopkins couldn't wear No. 24, Bryant's other famed number, because receiver Skyy Moore sports that number. Moore was also placed on the IR on Thursday.
It might take fans some time getting used to Hopkins wearing a new number, but this one seems to have special meaning to him.
Hopkins is expected to make his Chiefs debut on Sunday afternoon vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.