DeAndre Hopkins’s Tweet About Patrick Mahomes Resurfaces After Chiefs Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs could stay undefeated for a while longer after the team acquired veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins via a trade with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
The Chiefs dealt a fifth-round pick that could turn into a fourth-round pick for Hopkins, getting an experienced route-runner in return who could add more verticality to Kansas City’s banged-up offense. Hopkins will now go from catching balls from Will Levis and Mason Rudolph to Patrick Mahomes, and he may have been waiting for this opportunity for quite some time.
Fans dug up one of Hopkins’s old tweets about Mahomes in which Hopkins gave simple praise to the Chiefs quarterback.
“Patrick Mahomes is different,” Hopkins wrote in February 2023.
At that time, Mahomes had just clinched his second career Super Bowl championship, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in a 38-35 shootout. Mahomes had 182 passing yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
This season, with the Chiefs (6-0) hunting for a historic three-peat, Hopkins is likely already thinking about connecting with Mahomes in the playoffs and, hopefully, in the big game. The All-Pro wideout has 15 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown in six games with the Titans this season and is coming off a 1,000-plus yard campaign in 2023, the seventh of his career.