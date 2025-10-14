Tense Clip of Deebo Samuel, Jake Moody Resurfaces After Bears Beat Commanders on Kick
A tense clip of Commanders receiver Deebo Samuel and newly minted Bears kicker Jake Moody has resurfaced in the wake of Chicago's victory over Washington on Monday night, which was sealed with a go-ahead field goal from Moody himself.
The clip, from when both Samuel and Moody played for the 49ers last season, captures Samuel going after long snapper Taybor Pepper and catching Moody in his path after the kicker missed a third field goal attempt in a game against the Bucs. Moody would go on to make the game-winning FG for the Niners' win, but the victory clearly didn't come without some tension between the three teammates.
So on Monday night, a few fans were quick to once again highlight the clip as a form of deja vu for Samuel—i.e. foiled again by Jake Moody—and a form of vindication for the kicker.
Samuel dismissed any serious beef between himself and Moody after the 2024 game, noting that, "I was kinda frustrated at the time, but he went out there and won the game for us. He wasn't bothered by it, so we move past it."
On Monday, Moody went 4-5 on field goals and made the 38-yard game-winner in the rain; a great comeback after a disappointing end in San Francisco. Samuel, meanwhile, had four catches for 15 yards.