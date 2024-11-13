SI

Deion Sanders Says He'll Privately Stop Some NFL Teams From Drafting Shedeur Sanders

If it's the "wrong team" interested in the Colorado quarterback, then Coach Prime wants to step in.

Madison Williams

Colorado coach Deion Sanders talks to his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders in between plays.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders talks to his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders in between plays. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the team that he'll end up with is still a big question.

A lot will depend on the draft order and how early Sanders is expected to be selected, but his landing spot will also be determined partially by his dad, Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime admitted on FS1's Speak this week that if the "wrong team" plans to draft his son, then he plans to step in.

"Yeah, but I'm not going to do it publicly, I'll do it privately," Sanders said.

Sanders referenced the infamous instance when Archie Manning stepped in to make sure his son Eli Manning wouldn't be drafted by the San Diego Chargers. Instead, the quarterback landed with the New York Giants, and two Super Bowl titles and a legendary career later, the rest is history.

Sanders didn't identify any of those "wrong teams" that he has in mind, but he did detail what type of organization he hopes his son plays for.

"Somebody that can handle the quarterback that he is. Somebody that can handle understanding what he's capable of," Sanders said. "Someone who has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization that understands what they're doing, not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves."

We'll see where Sanders ends up next April.

