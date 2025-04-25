Deion Sanders Has Simple Message After Son Shedeur Falls Out of First Round
On Thursday, after weeks of speculation, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders's predicted NFL draft slide came to pass. Once rumored as a potential top-five selection, Sanders fell all the way out of the first round.
Predictably, fans offered a variety of theories as to why Sanders may have fallen. Sanders's father—Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders—shared on social media Friday that he was undeterred.
"My bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise (and) he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong!" Deion wrote, drawing from St. Paul's first epistle to the Corinthians. "Please know God ain't done (and) God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson (and) stop stressing."
Shedeur was stellar in his final season with Colorado, tossing 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He was named the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Year and finished eighth in the Heisman voting.
Which NFL team will bite on that intriguing résumé remains a mystery.