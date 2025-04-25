Shedeur Sanders Fell Completely Out of First Round in 2025 NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders will be waiting to hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft.
On Thursday night, the Colorado quarterback wasn't selected with any of the first 32 selections, as he fell completely out of the first round.
The Tennessee Titans selected Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick and it was 24 picks until another quarterback was taken. After passing on taking at quarterback with the No. 3 pick, the New York Giants traded back into the first round and got their signal-caller. Instead of Sanders, they took Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Sanders entered the draft process in contention with Ward to be the first quarterback taken, and potentially the first pick overall. He has steadily tumbled down mock drafts for the past few months. After playing for his dad, Deion Sanders, at Colorado, many believed he was a lock to go in the first round. That didn't happen.
During the 2024 season, Sanders completed 74.0% of his passes for 4,134 yards, with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added four rushing touchdowns. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his efforts.
Sanders was heavily connected to the Giants, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers during the draft process, but all three teams had the chance to select him and passed.
The Browns have the first pick in the second round (No. 33), while the Saints will be on the clock at No. 40, and the Steelers won't come around again until the third round with pick No. 83.
We'll see how long Sanders has to wait to find his NFL home.