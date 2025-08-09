Deion Sanders Had Three-Word Reaction to Shedeur Throwing First Preseason Touchdown
Shortly into the second quarter of his first NFL preseason start, Shedeur Sanders threw his first touchdown pass, connecting with Kaden Davis on a seven-yard touchdown against the Panthers.
Sanders's first NFL touchdown throw came on his fourth drive of the game. The Browns got the ball into the red zone after the Panthers muffed the punt and Sanders capitalized two plays later by getting the football between two Panthers defenders to Davis.
Among those excited for Sanders was of course his father, Deion, who wrote "Yes Lawd! Yes!" on X after his son's first NFL touchdown throw.
This is notably the first game in a while that Sanders is playing in without Deion as his coach. Before the game, Deion said that Sanders was "so prepared" for his first preseason start and that "He's gonna be a problem out there tonight."
It's been an up-and-down start to Sanders's first NFL action. He threw a touchdown, converted a third-and-long by scrambling and made another third down conversion through the air while backing up in Browns territory. He's also shown some room for improvement after missing an open receiver and getting his first taste of pressure from an NFL front.
Sanders is currently 8 for 15 for 63 yards and a touchdown. He will get to keep making his mark on the Browns' quarterback competition as he continues to get an extended look in team's preseason opener.