DeMarcus Lawrence Addresses Future With Cowboys As Free Agency Looms
After 11 NFL seasons and four Pro Bowl appearances, all with the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence hopes to wear a star on his helmet for his entire career. He played in just four games this past season after his year was marred by a foot injury.
As free agency approaches, Lawrence indicated his wish to return to Dallas, but acknowledged that's ultimately the Cowboys' decision.
"The ball is in their court. I'm not only going to play in Dallas," Lawrence said via NFL.com and Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I'm going to have other options, but I'd like to stay here. It would be a glorious thing. ... My family is here. I love it here. The fans love me here."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Cowboys have been in contract negotiations with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa on a new deal after he spent his first four NFL seasons in Dallas. A potential extension linebacker Micah Parsons is on the Cowboys' plate, too.
Before last season, Lawrence hadn't missed a game since 2021. He has 61.5 sacks over his 11-year career with the team. He had three sacks in four games before his 2024 campaign ended prematurely.
As the Cowboys look to rebound from a subpar 7-10 season where they missed the playoffs, Lawrence wants to help Dallas bounce back under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. We'll see if the Cowboys can work out a deal to retain the 32-year-old pass rusher.