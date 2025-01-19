Demarcus Robinson’s Heads-Up Play vs. Eagles Turned an Interception Into a Huge Gain
The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams got off to a hot start in their divisional-round playoff game on Sunday.
With the Eagles out to an early 13-7 lead, the Rams were looking for a big play to get back on the board. They found one thanks to a heroic effort from wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
On the final play of the first quarter, Matthew Stafford dropped back and launched a deep ball in Robinson’s direction. Robinson was undercut by Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who got his hands on the ball first.
But Robinson refused to be denied, ripping the ball away from Rodgers to turn an interception into a 48-yard gain for the Rams.
Replay angles showed what a heads-up play Robinson had made in fractions of a second.
The Rams would come away from the drive with a field goal, cutting the Eagles’ lead to 13-10. That score would hold until the game went to halftime.
With more wintry weather expected in the second half, don’t expect many more big pass plays in this one.