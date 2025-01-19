Saquon Barkley Made Remarkable History With His 62-Yard TD Run vs. Rams
Saquon Barkley's incredible season continued on Sunday as he made NFL history with one long touchdown run.
In the first quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles' divisional round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Barkley broke away for a 62-yard touchdown run.
On third-and-4 from Philly's 38-yard line, Barkley took a handoff through the right side of the line and burst down the sideline untouched until he hit the end zone.
When the extra point was added, it gave the Eagles a 13-7 lead late in the first quarter. It also put Barkley alone in making some NFL history.
That play was Barkley's fifth rushing touchdown of 60-plus yards this season, including the playoffs, which is the most by any player in NFL history.
That's a remarkable achievement.
Barkley finished the regular season with 2,005 yards with 13 touchdowns, while averaging an outstanding 5.8 yards per carry. He added 33 receptions for 278 yards and two touchdowns. He finished 100 yards shy of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record, but the Eagles sat him in Week 18.
The New York Giants allowed Barkley to leave after the 2023 season and he signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles. That contract is looking like an absolute steal at this point.