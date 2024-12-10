DeMarvion Overshown Suffers Ugly Knee Injury, Helped Off the Field vs. Bengals
The Dallas Cowboys may have just suffered another massive injury blow.
Budding star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered an ugly knee injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and had to be helped from the field.
During a play early in the fourth quarter, Overshown's right leg appeared to get pinned under two players who rolled into him.
The 24-year-old couldn't leave the field under his own power and was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game, which isn't a great sign for his prognosis.
Overshown missed his rookie season in 2023 after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the preseason. Now his other knee appears injured.
The Cowboys selected Overshown in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Texas and he has become a force this season.
In 13 games during the 2024 campaign, Overshown has 92 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovered, four passes broken up, and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
Overshown has been one of the few bright spots in a rough season for the Cowboys. Key players like quarterback Dak Prescott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, and guard Zack Martin are all injured.
It appears the rookie linebacker is poised to join them on the shelf.