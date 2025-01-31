Denver Broncos All-Pro CB Pat Surtain II Open to Playing Wide Receiver
Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II is one of the league's best at locking down opposing teams' top option at wide receiver.
But that doesn't mean that Surtain isn't open to impacting the game other ways, even if it means lining up for some snaps on offense.
"Put me at receiver. Let me make a couple plays here and there. I could do it," Surtain told Catie Cheshire of Westword. "Whatever route you need me to, whatever you need me to do, I'm there...me at receiver is very dynamic. Playing cornerback and going up against the top wideouts in the game each and ever week, I think that would definitely help my case out even more."
There's no doubt that Surtain is one of the best athletes on the field every Sunday, but playing both ways like former Colorado star Travis Hunter would like to do at the NFL level would take Surtain's presence as one of the game's best to another level.
Let's see if Broncos coach Sean Payton takes him up on the opportunity.