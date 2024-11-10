Derek Carr Had Classy Message For Dennis Allen After Saints' Win
Derek Carr isn't forgetting his old head coach.
The New Orleans Saints fired Dennis Allen last Monday after the team lost its seventh straight game following a 2-0 start. On Sunday, they bounced back, earning a 20-17 win over the rival Atlanta Falcons. While interim head coach Darren Rizzi will get credit for the win, Carr wanted to remember the guy who got the team here.
During his on-field postgame interview, Carr said, "We just want to win. Our city deserves a winner and that's all we want to do. So shoutout to DA [Dennis Allen] because he helped us build this. I know he wasn't here today, and I know Rizzi will say the same thing. Shoutout to DA because he helped pave the way for us. And so, DA we love ya, but happy for Rizz too, that's his first win. Hopefully, that gets us back on track."
Carr was excellent on Sunday, completing 16 of 25 passes for 269 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He found Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone twice and guided the offense to 365 yards on the day.
Allen may not be around anymore, but it's clear he's still on Carr's mind.