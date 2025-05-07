NFL Insider Provides Clarity on Derek Carr Injury Situation
Months after the end of the 2024 NFL season, it was reported that New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr had a shoulder injury that could threaten his availability in 2025. Carr could end up getting surgery for the injury, and potentially miss significant time this season.
The timing of reports on Carr's injury caused NFL insider Dianna Russini to view the injury as "trade bait" for Carr, so he wouldn't end up stuck behind a rookie quarterback.
Carr has since denied Russini's suggestion, saying he does in fact have an injured shoulder. "I hate that I have to say this, but I have to say this. Yes, I have a shoulder injury, despite what ESPN says and what some lady on a podcast might think," Carr said. "I have an MRI report to prove it. The team knows about it, we've been in constant communication. There's nothing wrong, we're figuring it out. We're going to go forward with that, is that okay?"
On Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater offered some clarity on Carr's injury. Per Slater, Carr believes he injured his shoulder in Week 14 against the Giants, when he also injured his wrist. Slater noted that timing of the injury report is because Carr did not notice until the spring. He did not return after Week 14 in 2024 because of the wrist injury, and did not "meaningfully" throw until he started ramping up for the offseason program, when he noticed the injury.
Slater added that it doesn't seem like Carr wants to get surgery on his shoulder, but has not fully made a decision. She says a decision will come "sooner rather than later."
It remains unclear if or when Carr will be able to play for New Orleans. The Saints did end up picking quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round this year, providing another option if Carr is unable to go.