Derek Carr Offers Classy Gesture to Saints QB Jake Haener Before First Career Start
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener is set to make his first NFL start this coming Sunday in place of Derek Carr.
On Friday, Haener told the media that Carr has been nothing but supportive this week in the quarterback room.
"Derek has been awesome this week," he explained. "Super supportive. He's been watching film with me every morning, just giving his two cents on what the (Washington) Commanders do and how they present a challenge."
Haener also shared that Carr—who's recovering from both a fractured left hand and a concussion suffered Sunday against the New York Giants—gave his family suite tickets for Sunday's game so they can watch his first career start.
"He gave us 10 tickets to his box which, obviously I can't thank him enough for that. It's a really unique opportunity and something that doesn't happen a lot. So really grateful for that," Haener said.
The 25-year-old was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He's the third quarterback to start a game for New Orleans this season behind Carr and rookie Spencer Rattler—who started three games in place of Carr back in October.
Haener first chance under center is slated for Sunday at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome. They'll take on the Commanders at 1 p.m. EST.